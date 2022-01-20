AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 20, 2022) -Navy Diver 2nd Class Shane Cone, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One, Mobile Salvage Unit One, descends into the Red Hill Well for an inspection. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 18:42 Photo ID: 7019101 VIRIN: 220120-N-LP387-1061 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 808.4 KB Location: AEIA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Hill Divers [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.