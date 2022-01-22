A volunteer participates in the Wreaths Across America’s clean-up day, commonly known as Wreaths Out, in Section 54 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 22, 2022. Volunteers removed over 257,000 wreaths originally placed Dec. 18, 2021, at ANC. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 12:01 Photo ID: 7019048 VIRIN: 220122-A-IW468-712 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.39 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022 [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.