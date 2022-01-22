Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022 [Image 14 of 26]

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    A volunteer participates in the Wreaths Across America’s clean-up day, commonly known as Wreaths Out, in Section 12 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 22, 2022. Volunteers removed over 257,000 wreaths originally placed Dec. 18, 2021, at ANC. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 12:00
    Photo ID: 7019044
    VIRIN: 220122-A-IW468-677
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022 [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022
    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT