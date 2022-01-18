11th MEU conducts routine flight operations aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, takes off from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 18, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the Philippine Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

Date Taken: 01.18.2022
Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA