Spruance conducts flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA(Jan. 19, 2022) Sailors conduct a helicopter in-flight refuel with an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Spruance is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

