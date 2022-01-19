PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Sailors conduct a helicopter in-flight refuel with an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Spruance is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
This work, Spruance conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
