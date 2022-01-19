Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spruance conducts flight operations

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Sailors conduct a helicopter in-flight refuel with an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Spruance is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 03:51
    flight ops
    refuel
    Seahawk
    Spruance
    DDG 111

