PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) An AH-1Z Viper, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares for take-off aboard Wasp-amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 18, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the Philippine Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU conducts routine flight operations aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.