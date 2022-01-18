Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 3 of 6]

    11th MEU conducts routine flight operations aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct pre-flight checks on an AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 18, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the Philippine Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU conducts routine flight operations aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Ops
    Indian Ocean
    ACE
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM

