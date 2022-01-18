Spruance conducts live-fire exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Mark Howard, left, from Sacramento, Calif., and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Clay Jocson, right, from Stockton, Calif., participate in a small-arms live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Spruance is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

