PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Mark Howard, left, from Sacramento, Calif., and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Clay Jocson, right, from Stockton, Calif., participate in a small-arms live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Spruance is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 03:51
|Photo ID:
|7018865
|VIRIN:
|220118-N-UJ411-1315
|Resolution:
|2194x1463
|Size:
|355.05 KB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spruance conducts live-fire exercise, by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT