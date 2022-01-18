Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spruance conducts live-fire exercise

    Spruance conducts live-fire exercise

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Mark Howard, left, from Sacramento, Calif., and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Clay Jocson, right, from Stockton, Calif., participate in a small-arms live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Spruance is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

