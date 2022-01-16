USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts routine operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2022) Seaman Jordan Fisher mans the helm aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 16, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Essex is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

