USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts routine operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2022) Seaman Jordan Fisher mans the helm aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 16, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Essex is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 03:19
|Location:
|USS ESSEX (LHD 2), SOUTH CHINA SEA
