    USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts routine operations

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2022) Seaman Jordan Fisher mans the helm aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 16, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Essex is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 03:19
    Photo ID: 7018862
    VIRIN: 220116-M-ET529-1048
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts routine operations [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bridge
    Indian Ocean
    Navy
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM

