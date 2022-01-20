USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) approaches the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) for a replenishment-at-sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

Location: PHILIPPINE SEA