Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2/3 Deactivation Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    2/3 Deactivation Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, participate in the deactivation ceremony for 2d Battalion, 3d Marines on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2022. The battalion is deactivating in accordance with Force Design 2030 as 3d Marines modernizes to become the Corps’ inaugural Marine Littoral Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 18:54
    Photo ID: 7018661
    VIRIN: 220121-M-MS784-0121
    Resolution: 10641x4295
    Size: 20.41 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/3 Deactivation Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2/3 Deactivation Ceremony
    2/3 Deactivation Ceremony
    2/3 Deactivation Ceremony
    2/3 Deactivation Ceremony
    2/3 Deactivation Ceremony
    2/3 Deactivation Ceremony
    2/3 Deactivation Ceremony
    2/3 Deactivation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    2nd Battalion
    Deactivation
    2/3
    3d Marines
    MLR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT