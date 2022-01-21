2/3 Deactivation Ceremony

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, participate in the deactivation ceremony for 2d Battalion, 3d Marines on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2022. The battalion is deactivating in accordance with Force Design 2030 as 3d Marines modernizes to become the Corps’ inaugural Marine Littoral Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

