Dover AFB honors Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy

Tech. Sgt. Charles Crespo, 436th Airlift Wing diversity and inclusion manager, speaks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2022. Crespo spoke about the principles of King’s teachings and how they should mold the military’s policies for diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

