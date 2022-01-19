Dover AFB honors Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy

Tech. Sgt. Charles Crespo, 436th Airlift Wing diversity and inclusion manager, speaks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2022. Crespo spoke about the principles of King’s teachings and how they should mold the military’s policies for diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 17:04
|Photo ID:
|7018594
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-DA916-1206
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|641.08 KB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
