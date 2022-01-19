Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB honors Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Charles Crespo, 436th Airlift Wing diversity and inclusion manager, speaks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2022. Crespo spoke about the principles of King’s teachings and how they should mold the military’s policies for diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    This work, Dover AFB honors Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

