Dover AFB honors Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy

Senior Master Sgt. Waldell Graves, 9th Airlift Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks at the Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2022. Graves highlighted King’s upbringing and accomplishments that eventually positioned him to lead the civil rights movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 17:04
|Photo ID:
|7018593
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-DA916-1187
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|518.67 KB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
