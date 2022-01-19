Members of Team Dover participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day symbolic walk at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2022. The walk was organized by the African American Heritage Committee, the Dover Special Observances Committee and the 436th Airlift Wing Diversity and Inclusion Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 17:04 Photo ID: 7018592 VIRIN: 220119-F-DA916-1127 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 970.51 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB honors Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.