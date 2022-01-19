Dover AFB honors Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy

Members of Team Dover participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day symbolic walk at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2022. Team Dover Airmen, civilians and family members participated in the event honoring the legacy of the civil rights leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
