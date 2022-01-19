Col. Shanon Anderson, 436th Airlift Wing vice commander, gives opening remarks before the Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day symbolic walk at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2022. Anderson spoke on the importance of unity as it pertains to Team Dover Airmen and the Air Force today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 17:04 Photo ID: 7018590 VIRIN: 220119-F-DA916-1009 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 747.82 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB honors Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.