    DSD Hicks presents presidential recognition letters to DA2 team [Image 1 of 3]

    DSD Hicks presents presidential recognition letters to DA2 team

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks presents Presidential letters of recognition for the Global Vaccine Support efforts to the Acquisition and Sustainment staff during a virtual gathering at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    DOD
    Pentagon
    OSD

