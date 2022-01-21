Soldiers Conduct MCMAP Training on Fort Pickett

U.S. Army Spc. Hannah Benally, a military police officer with the 919th Military Police Company, New Mexico National Guard, from Shiprock, New Mexico, conducts an armbar takedown during Marine Corps Martial Arts Progam Training on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Stanfield)

