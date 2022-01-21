Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Conduct MCMAP Training on Fort Pickett

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    U.S. Army Spc. Hannah Benally, a military police officer with the 919th Military Police Company, New Mexico National Guard, from Shiprock, New Mexico, conducts an armbar takedown during Marine Corps Martial Arts Progam Training on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Conduct MCMAP Training on Fort Pickett, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    MARFORRES
    Marines
    MFR
    armynewswire
    Operation Allies Welcome

