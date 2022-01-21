Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs speaks during a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 15:21
|Photo ID:
|7018436
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-BM568-2243
|Resolution:
|4928x3495
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
