    Northwest Annex Galley Prepares For Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Special Meal [Image 1 of 2]

    Northwest Annex Galley Prepares For Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Special Meal

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jerico Gonzales places garnishes on the food line in preparation for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Special Meal at the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Galley on Jan. 19.

    Galley
    Northwest Annex
    Special Meal
    MLK
    NSA Hampton Roads

