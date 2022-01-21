DLA Troop Support member, team recognized for excellence

In December 2021, Ryan Ferry, an acquisition specialist with Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Medical’s National Contracts team, was recognized as the Defense Logistics Agency's Employee of the Quarter for the period of July 1 through Sept. 31, 2021. DLA Troop Support's J3/5 Operations and Plans Weapon System Readiness Support Branch was also recognized for their contributions towards DLA Strategic Goals over the same period.

