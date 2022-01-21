Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support member, team recognized for excellence

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by JOHN DWYER 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    In December 2021, Ryan Ferry, an acquisition specialist with Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Medical’s National Contracts team, was recognized as the Defense Logistics Agency's Employee of the Quarter for the period of July 1 through Sept. 31, 2021. DLA Troop Support's J3/5 Operations and Plans Weapon System Readiness Support Branch was also recognized for their contributions towards DLA Strategic Goals over the same period.

    This work, DLA Troop Support member, team recognized for excellence, by JOHN DWYER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

