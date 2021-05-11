Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Old Dominion University, College of Sciences, Opportunity Networking Event

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2021

    Photo by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    211105-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (Nov. 5, 2021) NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Executive Officer Capt. Jason Crosby and command representatives participated in the Old Dominion University, College of Sciences, Opportunity Networking Event (O.N.E.), at the Chartway Arena Ted Constant Center, Nov. 5. The event provided ODU students and graduates an opportunity to learn about volunteering, research, and internships available in Hampton Roads. (U.S. Navy photo collage by David Todd/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Dominion University, College of Sciences, Opportunity Networking Event, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

