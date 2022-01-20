Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Severe Weather and Tornado Damage in Trumann, Arkansas [Image 5 of 12]

    Severe Weather and Tornado Damage in Trumann, Arkansas

    TRUMANN, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Trumann, Arkansas (Jan 20, 2022) – Photos of property damage that occurred as a result of severe weather and tornadoes. FEMA video by Daniel Rojas.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 11:26
    Photo ID: 7017990
    VIRIN: 220120-D-DR336-975
    Location: TRUMANN, AR, US 
    This work, Severe Weather and Tornado Damage in Trumann, Arkansas [Image 12 of 12], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Damage
    FEMA
    Tornado
    Arkansas
    Severe Storm
    Trumann

