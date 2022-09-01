Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301st FW Weapons Load Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    301st FW Weapons Load Competition

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kristen Semones, 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron, directs a AIM-120 missile’s movement during the unit’s weapons load competition at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 9, 2022. Four weapons load crews competed to see who could load a GBU-12 onto their aircraft the fastest and with the fewest errors. The winner will be announced in Feb.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower)

    F-16
    Weapons load Competition
    Carswell
    ReserveReady

