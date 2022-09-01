301st FW Weapons Load Competition

Staff Sgt. Kristen Semones, 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron, directs a AIM-120 missile’s movement during the unit’s weapons load competition at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 9, 2022. Four weapons load crews competed to see who could load a GBU-12 onto their aircraft the fastest and with the fewest errors. The winner will be announced in Feb.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower)

Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US