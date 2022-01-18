Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Selby vitis troops at DPTA. [Image 6 of 7]

    Lt. Col. Selby vitis troops at DPTA.

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, Sgt. Christopher Widner, alpha section team leader, and Spc. Mekhi Maisonet, alpha section dismount, with Scout Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company “Hoplites,” 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, provide feedback on the Situational Training Exercise to Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, January 19, 2022. Soldiers who want to become a scout must enlist as infantry and then complete specialized training to become a U.S. Army Scout. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 05:19
    Photo ID: 7017710
    VIRIN: 220118-Z-TS965-1068
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    TAGS

    Scouts
    USArmy
    VCorps
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne

