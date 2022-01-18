Lt. Col. Selby vitis troops at DPTA.

From left, Sgt. Christopher Widner, alpha section team leader, and Spc. Mekhi Maisonet, alpha section dismount, with Scout Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company “Hoplites,” 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, provide feedback on the Situational Training Exercise to Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, January 19, 2022. Soldiers who want to become a scout must enlist as infantry and then complete specialized training to become a U.S. Army Scout. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

