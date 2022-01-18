Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12]

    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct flight operations. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 03:01
    Photo ID: 7017701
    VIRIN: 220118-N-CD453-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF 70
    USS Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT