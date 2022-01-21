Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-47 Launches at Misawa Air Base [Image 2 of 3]

    VP-47 Launches at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 21, 2022) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, launches at Misawa Air Base. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 02:33
    Photo ID: 7017689
    VIRIN: 220121-N-GR586-1061
    Resolution: 4963x3304
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-47 Launches at Misawa Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-47 Launches at Misawa Air Base
    VP-47 Launches at Misawa Air Base
    VP-47 Launches at Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VP-47
    NAF Misawa
    Golden Swordsmen
    NAFM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT