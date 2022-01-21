VP-47 Launches at Misawa Air Base

MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 21, 2022) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, taxis at Misawa Air Base. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

