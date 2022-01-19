SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Sailors lower safety nets during flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 03:01
|Photo ID:
|7017686
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-CD453-2018
|Resolution:
|5028x3299
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
