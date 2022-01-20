Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37 conduct air casualty evacuation drills

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, rehearse loading simulated casualties on and off a CH-53 Super Stallion aircraft on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. Marines and Sailors with CLR-37 participated in simulated air casualty evacuation drills on a CH-53 Super Stallion, while conducting Tactical Combat Casualty Care to increase overall combat readiness. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

