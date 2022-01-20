Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37 conduct air casualty evacuation drills [Image 10 of 18]

    Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37 conduct air casualty evacuation drills

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin R. Meza, right, and Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Beck, left, both motor vehicle operators with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, load a simulated casualty on to a CH-53 Super Stallion on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. Marines and Sailors with CLR-37 participated in simulated air casualty evacuation drills on a CH-53 Super Stallion, while conducting Tactical Combat Casualty Care to increase overall combat readiness. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 02:01
    Photo ID: 7017659
    VIRIN: 220120-M-PM375-254
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37 conduct air casualty evacuation drills [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

