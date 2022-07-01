Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable Recieves USS Arizona Superstructure Relic [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Frank Cable Recieves USS Arizona Superstructure Relic

    GUAM

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 7, 2022) - Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson works on his welding at the machine shop aboard USS Frank Cable (AS-40) in Santa Rita, Jan. 7.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    USS Arizona
    Guam
    JRM
    USS Frank Cable

