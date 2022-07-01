USS Frank Cable Recieves USS Arizona Superstructure Relic

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 7, 2022) - Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson speaks with Sailors during a USS Arizona Superstructure Relic Presentation aboard USS Frank Cable (AS-40) in Santa Rita, Jan. 7.



The relic originates from a section of the superstructure of the Arizona that was removed from the ship when the Arizona Memorial was constructed. The Naval History and Heritage Command authorized the removal of sections of the relics for display and legacy enhancing purposes in 1994.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

