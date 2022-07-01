Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable Recieves USS Arizona Superstructure Relic [Image 2 of 10]

    USS Frank Cable Recieves USS Arizona Superstructure Relic

    GUAM

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 7, 2022) - Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson presents a USS Arizona Superstructure Relic Presentation to crew members of USS Frank Cable (AS-40) in Santa Rita, Jan. 7.

    The relic originates from a section of the superstructure of the Arizona that was removed from the ship when the Arizona Memorial was constructed. The Naval History and Heritage Command authorized the removal of sections of the relics for display and legacy enhancing purposes in 1994.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable Recieves USS Arizona Superstructure Relic [Image 10 of 10], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Arizona
    Guam
    JRM
    USS Frank Cable

