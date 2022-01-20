New U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, warm up before a motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 20, 2022. The moto run is the last physical exercise Marines will do as a company during recruit training. After the Marines complete the run, they spend the rest of the afternoon with their families, friends and loved ones during on-base liberty. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 22:00
|Photo ID:
|7017514
|VIRIN:
|220120-M-MI059-1001
|Resolution:
|8880x4995
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company moto run / Family Day [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
