    Golf Company moto run / Family Day

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, warm up before a motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 20, 2022. The moto run is the last physical exercise Marines will do as a company during recruit training. After the Marines complete the run, they spend the rest of the afternoon with their families, friends and loved ones during on-base liberty. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company moto run / Family Day [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruits
    Marines
    Black and White
    Golf Company
    MCRD SD

