Golf Company moto run / Family Day

New U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, warm up before a motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 20, 2022. The moto run is the last physical exercise Marines will do as a company during recruit training. After the Marines complete the run, they spend the rest of the afternoon with their families, friends and loved ones during on-base liberty. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

