Virtual Win Criteria

Maj. James Clement, the company commander of Carlos Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, from Kingsville, Texas, conducts a mission brief before a squad attack training inside a Virtual Battlespace Simulation 3 (VBS3) match at Fort Pickett, Virginia on Jan. 20, 2022. VBS3 is the U.S. Army's flagship tactical training and mission rehearsal military simulation program. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

