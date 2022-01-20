Marines with Carlos Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, compete against Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, during squad attack training inside a Virtual Battlespace Simulation 3 (VBS3) match at Fort Pickett, Virginia on Jan. 20, 2022. VBS3 is the U.S. Army's flagship tactical training and mission rehearsal military simulation program. This training allows Marines to increase squad tactical proficiency through rapid and iterative tactical decision making via simulation and detailed debrief. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 18:55 Photo ID: 7017420 VIRIN: 220120-M-NA519-1164 Resolution: 5636x3757 Size: 13.59 MB Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virtual Win Criteria [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl David Intriago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.