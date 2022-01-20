NMRTC San Diego Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Event

220120-N-XB470-1025

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joseph Cooper, a Sailor assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego, recites a piece of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event hosted by the command’s Diversity Team Jan 20. The event was held in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to remember and honor his legacy. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey) (NMRTC San Diego; NMCSD; Navy; MLK Jr. Day, Holiday Observance; Diversity)

