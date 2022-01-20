Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC San Diego Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Event [Image 1 of 4]

    NMRTC San Diego Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Event

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Seaman Raphael McCorey 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    220120-N-XB470-1016
    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tereca Harris, a Sailor assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego, speaks during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event hosted by the command’s Diversity Team Jan 20. The event was held in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to remember and honor his legacy. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey) (NMRTC San Diego; NMCSD; Navy; MLK Jr. Day, Holiday Observance; Diversity)

