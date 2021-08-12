MING's Future Strategic Leaders visit INDOPACOM

Members of Michigan National Guard’s (MING) Future Strategic Leader Program receive a brief from U.S. Navy Capt. Kimberly B. McCann, military professor and staff judge advocate at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 8, 2021. The Future Strategic Leader Program aims to raise awareness of MING service members regarding adversary activity in other parts of the world and provides leaders with a valuable new skill set to combine with the expertise they gained from multiple deployments in Central Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ian Mihlfeld)

Date Taken: 12.08.2021
Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
Hometown: LANSING, MI, US