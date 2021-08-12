Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MING's Future Strategic Leaders visit INDOPACOM

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Members of Michigan National Guard’s (MING) Future Strategic Leader Program receive a brief from U.S. Navy Capt. Kimberly B. McCann, military professor and staff judge advocate at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 8, 2021. The Future Strategic Leader Program aims to raise awareness of MING service members regarding adversary activity in other parts of the world and provides leaders with a valuable new skill set to combine with the expertise they gained from multiple deployments in Central Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ian Mihlfeld)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 16:54
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MING's Future Strategic Leaders visit INDOPACOM, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan National Guard
    MING
    INDOPACOM
    Future Strategic Leader Program

