USS Billings Departs Ponce

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Jan. 19, 2022) -- Chief Mineman Kenneth Pospisil, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), watches as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico, Jan. 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022