220119-N-GF955-1014

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Jan. 19, 2022) -- Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Emmanuel Dixon, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), lowers the Union Jack as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico, Jan. 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area ship’s of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 15:24 Photo ID: 7017102 VIRIN: 220119-N-GF955-1014 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 2.07 MB Location: PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Departs Ponce [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.