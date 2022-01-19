Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Billings Departs Ponce [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Billings Departs Ponce

    PUERTO RICO

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220119-N-GF955-1014
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Jan. 19, 2022) -- Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Emmanuel Dixon, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), lowers the Union Jack as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico, Jan. 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area ship’s of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 15:24
    Photo ID: 7017102
    VIRIN: 220119-N-GF955-1014
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Departs Ponce [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Billings Departs Ponce
    TAGS

    US Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings
    LCS 15

