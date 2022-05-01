220105-N-GF955-1357

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 5, 2022) -- An MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, powers up during ground turns for a functional check flight (FCF) aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Jan. 5, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 12:37 Photo ID: 7016724 VIRIN: 220105-N-GF955-1357 Resolution: 4840x2723 Size: 1.12 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-8B Fire Scout Participates in Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.