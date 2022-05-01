MQ-8B Fire Scout Participates in Flight Operations

220105-N-GF955-1225

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 5, 2022) -- Sailors assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, watch as an MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) powers down after landing on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Jan. 5, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

