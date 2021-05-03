210305-N-VH839-1001 (HOUSTON) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Berly Lue poses for an official portrait while assigned as a recruiter to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7016672
|VIRIN:
|210305-N-VH839-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MA2 Berly Lue, official portrait, by CPO Joshua Keim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Houston Recruiter Selected as FY-21 Recruiter of the Nation
