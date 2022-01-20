Cake Cutting

220120-N-GK686-1017 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 20, 2022) -- Naval Air Station Sigonella Command Master Chief Anna Wood cuts the cake in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Ristorante Bella Etna Galley on NAS Sigonella, Jan. 20, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

