Cake Cutting

220120-N-GK686-1009 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 20, 2022) – Cmdr. Ronald Cappelini, Naval Air Station Sigonella executive officer, and Command Master Chief Anna Wood along with Ristorante Bella Etna Galley Staff pose for a photo in in honor of of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on NAS Sigonella, Jan. 20, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

