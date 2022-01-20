Cake Cutting

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Triniti Lersch 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220120-N-GK686-1007 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 20, 2022) -- A cake in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day sits on a table in Ristorante Bella Etna Galley on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 20, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

    Naval Air Station
    Cake
    NAS Sigonella
    Martin Luther King Jr.

