Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice low light land navigation skills during Basic Warrior Training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 18, 2022. Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topological map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 09:09
|Photo ID:
|7016493
|VIRIN:
|220118-M-IG436-1177
|Resolution:
|5549x4035
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Got your Azimuth? [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
